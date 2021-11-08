GREER, SC (FOX Carolina)- Acting United States Attorney M. Rhett DeHart said 47-year-old Jeffrey Gossett from Greer was charged in connection to the theft of nearly $2 million in funds related to the Coronavirus
DeHart said Gossett was charged with felony counts of wire fraud and money laundering. Gossett allegedly stole the funds from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL).
“Taking money meant for those in need is reprehensible, especially during a pandemic,” said Acting U.S. Attorney DeHart. “With the help of our federal and local partners, this office will continue to investigate and prosecute those who seek to turn the misfortune of others into illegal gains for themselves.”
Evidence presented to the court showed that from March 2020 to August 2020, Gossett created his plan to obtain the money. According to DeHart, Gossett submitted false PPP loan and EIDL applications. As a result, Gossett fraudulently obtained $1,870,549 of assistance from the programs, according to DeHart.
“While many small businesses were struggling to make ends meet at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gossett submitted fraudulent claims for his personal benefit," said Susan Ferensic, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Columbia field office. “The FBI and its federal partners will continue to pursue those who take advantage of programs meant to help small businesses during difficult times.”
For his most serious charge, Gossett faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison, a fine of $250,000, 3 years of supervision following his imprisonment and restitution. DeHart said Gossett's guilty plea was accepted, and United States District Judge Timothy M. Cain will sentence him.
“Making false statements to fraudulently gain access to SBA program funds is unacceptable,” said Amaleka McCall-Brathwaite, Small Business Administration (SBA) Office of Inspector General’s (OIG’s) Eastern Region Special Agent in Charge. “SBA OIG will relentlessly pursue evidence of fraud against SBA’s programs aimed at assisting the nation’s small businesses struggling with the pandemic challenges. I want to thank the U.S. Attorney’s Office for its leadership and dedication to pursuing justice.”
The case was investigated by the FBI, SBA OIG, and the Internal Revenue Service, according to DeHart.
