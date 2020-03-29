COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - State health officials in South Carolina announced that another elderly patient in Horry County has died as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb.
In an update Sunday, South Carolina's Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), announced that the patient had underlying health conditions, and that this latest loss makes 16 deaths so far in the state tied to the virus.
Along with the death of the elderly patient, DHEC says 113 new cases have been confirmed in the state. This brings the current caseload up to 774 cases across 40 counties. Of the 113 new cases, 26 are in the Upstate.
“Today’s announcement is a solemn reminder of how serious this disease is. It has challenged us as individuals and as a state and it has taken the lives of our neighbors and loved ones,” said Dr. Jonathan Knoche, DHEC physician. “We’re all in this together, and it is incumbent upon all of us to take action to stop the spread of COVID-19. If you can, we encourage you to please stay home and limit your close contact with others.”
Here's the breakdown of the new cases announced Sunday:
- Aiken County: 2 cases
- Anderson County: 5 cases
- Beaufort County: 11 cases
- Calhoun County: 1 case
- Charleston County: 8 cases
- Clarendon County: 9 cases
- Darlington County: 2 cases
- Edgefield County: 1 case
- Florence County: 1 case
- Georgetown County: 4 cases
- Greenville County: 14 cases
- Horry County: 3 cases
- Kershaw County: 5 cases
- Lancaster County: 4 cases
- Laurens County: 1 case
- Lexington County: 5 cases
- Marlboro County: 1 case
- Oconee County: 1 case
- Orangeburg County: 2 cases
- Pickens County: 1 case
- Richland County: 17 cases
- Spartanburg County: 4 cases
- Sumter County: 6 cases
- York County: 5 cases
DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.