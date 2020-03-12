COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections is taking steps to reduce the possible impact of the coronavirus on inmates and others.
For the next 30 days, SCDC has implemented these restrictions:
- Visitation is suspended statewide
- Volunteers from Kershaw County are not allowed entrance into any institution
- SCDC work crews will not go out from the Wateree Farm Correctional Institute, located in both Kershaw and Sumter counties
SCDC indicated in a statement they're working with telephone provider GTL to make sure inmates have access to calls with family and loved ones.
The restrictions will be evaluated as the situation in South Carolina develops.
