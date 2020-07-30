COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections says current suspensions on inmate visitation at state prisons have been extended through the end of August, and the department has stopped taking in male inmates altogether.
An update posted online indicates the suspension for visitors, along with volunteers, will extend until August 31. Additionally, inmates on work-release and on labor crews can't leave until then either. Visitation was suspended starting on March 12 as the coronavirus' spread worsened.
Since visitation was suspended, SCDC has granted every inmate two five-minute phone calls each week for free. The agency is also continuing its tablet program, granting inmates at several devices their devices this month.
Additionally, SCDC says state prisons have stopped accepting new male inmates until further notice due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the temporary Reception and Evaluation Center at Lieber Correctional Institute in Ridgeville.County detention centers have been notified of this.
Previously, SCDC shifted reception and evaluation to Lieber after inmates at Kirkland Correctional Institute in Columbia tested positive for the virus.
New female inmates are still being accepted at Camille Graham Correctional Institution. Meanwhile, parole hearings are still being held by videoconference, with inmates attending from their institutions. Inmates who test positive for the virus will have hearings rescheduled for safety concerns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.