ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections says an inmate has died of complications related to COVID-19.
Per the department, 60-year-old Bryan Furman passed away at an outside hospital on Wednesday. He had been hospitalized since May 4 and had several underlying conditions. He tested positive for the virus the day after he was taken to the hospital.
He was an inmate at Allendale Correctional Institution. Furman's death marks the second SCDC inmate death tied to the virus.
SCDC says 15 inmates and eight staff members at ACI have tested positive for the virus, and the facility is under quarantine. Systemwide, SCDC reports 39 offenders have tested positive along with 30 active staff cases.
The department says they're working with SC DHEC to ensure they're safely managing staff and inmates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.