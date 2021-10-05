COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, the South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) announced the release of additional federal funds to help school districts in addressing challenges faced by vulnerable students.
$56 million dollars have been provided under the American Rescue Plan Act to support the individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) grant programs targeted at students with disabilities, and to support specific and urgent needs of students who are experiencing homelessness.
"South Carolina's vulnerable student populations continue to be adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic," said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman in a news release. "These funds will be used by school districts to address the specific needs of students with disabilities and those experiencing homelessness so that they have every opportunity to be successful now and into the future."
The SCDE says South Carolina's allocation of more than $43 million may be used for all expenses allowed under the IDEA, with a focus on helping with the challenges created by the pandemic related to equity in education for students with disabilities. The uses might include the following:
- Providing compensatory services based on Individualized Education Plan (IEP) team decisions;
- Providing support and direct services for students with disabilities;
- Providing positive behavior and intervention supports and mental health services;
- Improving the use of technology in the classroom and/or in a remote setting to enhance learning;
- Implementing transition services to support postsecondary activities; and
- Assisting districts in meeting personnel shortages including hiring additional personnel to provide special education and related services and reducing caseloads in key areas.
The funding is distributed through two formula grants, according to the SCDE. IDEA Section 611 for children ages three through 21 and Section 619 for children ages three through five. Each district's allocation can be found here.
The SCDE mentioned that South Carolina was allocated $13.8 million dollars in homeless children and youth funding with $10.4 million dollars going directly to school districts and the remaining amount reserved by the SCDE's McKinney-Vento Program to create activities to support districts in identifying and supporting children and youth who are experiencing homelessness.
Each district's allocation can be found here.
