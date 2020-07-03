(FOX Carolina) - This 4th of July is unlike any other before it, with the COVID-19 pandemic affecting just about everyone in the country. With that in mind, officials in South Carolina want to make sure everyone can still celebrate safely.
Lance Corporal Shawn Hanna with the Department of Natural Resources says they expect a crowded weekend on Lake Hartwell.
"You've got alot of people that have been cooped up, summers here, its looking like its going to be good weather," he said.
Hanna says before this weekend even kicks off, you need to do a safety check on your boat.
"Make sure that everybody that's going out has a coast guard approved life jacket that is the proper size for them. If you are going to take kids out on the boat, make sure you have kids life jackets. If you plan on doing any sort of recreating like tubing or skiing, make sure your life jackets are rated and approved for those activities as well," said Hanna.
Even though Governor McMaster has issued an executive order to re-open public boat ramps, DNR says there still needs to be caution.
"We are highly encouraging social distancing out on the water. If you get to an island and there's already a group of people there that you don't know, that you don't recognize, you don't live with, we advise you to move to another island or space yourself out well enough to avoid any sort of conflict." said Hanna.
