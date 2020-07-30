POWDERSVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation has partnered with businesses to manufacture hand sanitizer.
According to state officials, the hand sanitizer will be distributed across the state.
“To multiple state agencies, some county governments, local municipalities, and other entities across the state,” said Jeff Terry, State Maintenance Engineer for SCDOT.
Six & Twenty Distillery is Powdersville shifted their production from spirits to hand sanitizer to aid the states. The owner, David Raad, tells FOX Carolina the product is made with de-natured alcohol, which means it’s not drinkable.
“It’s 80 percent ethanol, and we happen to be an ethanol manufacturing facility,” said Raad.
Which is good to know because reports recently have surfaced of some hand sanitizers potentially being toxic for use.
Four companies in the state have stepped up to help SCDOT produce and distribute this essential item. Three of them are in the Upstate.
“Necessity has bred innovation, and even stronger teamwork between SCDOT, it’s sister agency, the governor’s office, and the private sector, of course,” said Ted Creech, SCDOT public relations. “SCDOT is all about logistics... and doing our part to keep supply chains open and moving.”
At Six & Twenty, Raad says they’re proud and honored to be in a position to meet such an immediate need. They also provide hand sanitizer free of charge for those who need it. The only thing you would need to do is take your container by the distillery for a fill up.
“Every business is part of a community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.