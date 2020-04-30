COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Public Safety says the state's troopers association has donated 2,000 KN95 masks to help officers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
South Carolina Troopers Association executive directer Mark Gosnell says they saw the need to help law enforcement and supplement state supplies in order to free up resources for other state first responders. The masks arrived Thursday and will be sent to SCDPS to be distributed among SCDPS law enforcement, which includes Highway Patrol, State Transport Police, and the Bureau of Protective Services.
“We want to do all that we can to support our first responders during this time,” Gosnell said. “First responders are on the front lines every day working to keep South Carolina safe and we want to be there for them.”
The department has regularly received supplies of masks as the supply chain caught up and has continually distributed masks to DPS officers to use during enforcement activities.
“Our number one goal is to ensure not only the health and safety of our officers but that of the motoring public as well,” said SCDPS Acting Director Robert Woods, IV. “These extra masks will provide an additional level of support to ensure we have enough supplies on hand as the need for personal protective equipment continues for health care professionals and first responders.”
