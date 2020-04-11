(FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Emergency Management Division says residents should be ready to hunker down for severe weather to cap off the weekend, and that means making sure you're prepared for emergencies.
SCEMD posted on their Facebook page Saturday, reminding citizens their first priorities should be about protecting themselves and loved ones if tornado warnings are issued. Common tips, like moving to sturdier structures and making sure you have a plan, are included in the post.
However, the division notes the severe weather threat is present during an unusual time: the COVID-19 outbreak. SCEMD acknowledges concerns about spreading the virus, but reminds citizens a tornado is a more imminent danger.
"If you are concerned about contracting or possibly transmitting the COVID-19 virus while taking tornado safety precautions, the imminent danger of a tornado is a greater, immediate threat to your personal safety than COVID-19. Certainly, wherever you choose to protect yourself from a tornado, you should use as many precautions as possible to limit the spread of COVID-19 as best as you can," the post reads.
SCEMD advises citizens to follow guidance from forecasts from the National Weather Service and from local meteorologists.
