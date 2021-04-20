ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Buncombe County Schools says that seven lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been identified at Reynolds Middle School. The district says that these cases qualify as a COVID-19 cluster, according to the district.
BCS says that a cluster is defined as five or more plausibly linked cases of COVID-19 over a two week period.
Contact tracing is being conducted through Buncombe County Health and Human Services and all school-related close contacts have been identified and notified of the cluster, according to BCS.
The district says that operations at Reynolds Middle School will continue as usual.
