OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The School District of Oconee County has reported 237 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year, with 163 of them being reported this week, according to the district's COVID-19 tracking dashboard.
According to the dashboard, 173 of the district's total cases were found in students.
Walhalla High School has seen the most cases this year with 53 confirmed so far, while West-Oak High School has has 40 confirmed virus cases, according to district data.
There are currently 30 closures in the district, including various grade levels, classrooms or sports teams, according to the district.
The district said in a release that data reporting may be behind by around three to four days due to a steep rise in cases.
School District of Oconee County Superintendent Dr. Michael Thosland says that Oconee County schools are facing more virus cases than at any point during the previous school year.
