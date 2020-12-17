OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The School District of Oconee County is updating how it tells parents when their student is identified as a close contact to a positive COVID-19 case.
In a news release Thursday, SDOC says starting January 4, the parent or guardian of any student who was near an individual who has tested positive will get a personal phone call, explaining their child will need to quarantine. The call will also let the parent or guardian know when their child can return to school.
The district notes that a close contact is defined by DHEC as having been within 6 feet for 15 minutes or more, with or without a mask.
Further, elementary school families will receive an email when a positive case is identified in their child's classroom, and there will no longer be a school messenger call to all families when there's a positive case in school, nor an additional call to students who shared a classroom with the positive individual.
SDOC is continuing to update its virus cases site online, which lists all positive cases among students and employees along with the classroom, grade levels, and schools that have transitioned to distance learning for a period of time. Parents can learn more about the notification process here.
SDOC will not update the positive case site during Christmas break, which lasts from Dec. 23 through Jan. 3.
