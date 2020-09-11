WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The School District of Oconee County has outlines what fall sports spectators can expect to experience for ticket sales and capacity for fall sports at its schools this year amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to SDOC, employee and senior "gold" passes will not be accepted for admission to any fall sports this year. Social distancing and masks will be required for entry, and spectator capacity will be limited based on seating availability at each event venue.
For home games at Seneca High School, stadium capacity is capped at 877 home spectators while the gym is at 240. Walhalla High School's stadium will hold 900 home spectators with 250 in the gym, while West-Oak high school can hold 520 home spectators in their stadium and 270 in their gym. Limited visitor tickets will be available from the visiting school.
Varsity football also has its own limitations this season. No tickets will be sold at the gate on Friday nights, and must be purchased online through Hometown Ticketing, Inc. A link to buy tickets will be available the week of each game. You also will need to buy two tickets or purchase four ticket blocks. Finally, children younger than 9th grade must be accompanied by an adult through the entire game.
More information for other fall sports, including guidelines for junior varsity and middle school athletics, is available from each school online. Click here for info for Seneca HS, click here for info from Walhalla HS, and click here for info from West-Oak HS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.