PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Families can soon get breakfast and lunch at schools, churches, and via bus delivery in Pickens County as the district responds to the need for food amidst the coronavirus outbreak.
Beginning Monday, March 23, the School District of Pickens County will offer breakfast and lunch for anyone under the age of 18 and for special needs adults up to age 21 on school days. Meals will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Here's the full list of locations you can pick meals up from:
- School locations
- Central Academy of the Arts
- Chastain Road Elementary
- Dacusville Elementary
- McKissick Academy of Science & Technology
- Pickens Elementary
- West End Elementary
- Church Locations
- Shady Grove Baptist Church in Sunset
- Holly Springs Baptist Church in Pickens
- Kings Grove Baptist Church in Central
- Flat Rock Baptist Church in Liberty
- Shoals Creek Baptist Church in Easley
- LaEsperanza Baptist Church in Central
- Georges Creek Baptist Church in Easley
School buses will travel to morning and afternoon stops beginning at 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Lunch and breakfast will be delivered together. Exact times are still being worked out, but any child will be able to get meals at any bus stop.
More details are available online.
