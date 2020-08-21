PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The School District of Pickens County has unveiled how they plan to inform parents when students or staff members test positive for COVID-19 during the school year.
According to SDPC, a three-step notification process will be implemented for such occurences:
- The parent/guardian of any student who has been a "close contact" of the infected individual (defined by DHEC as having been within 6 feet for 15 minutes or more) will be notified by phone call that their student is subject to state-mandated quarantine procedures, and informed about how long the student must stay home.
- The parent/guardian of any student who shares a classroom with an infected individual will be notified by email and by letter. Students who shared a classroom, but who did not meet the definition of "close contact" are not required to stay home.
- An email will be sent to all parents at the school each time SDPC is notified of a new case of COVID-19 among the school's staff or students.
SDPC also says they'll post weekly updates on their website regarding the number of students and staff under quarantine, and the number known to currently test positive for the virus.
As of Friday, August 21, five students were under quarantine for close contact or infection; two of them tested positive. 22 employees are under quarantine, five of whom tested positive.
The district says it's prepared for the possibility that individual classes, grade levels, or schools may need to switch to distance learning due to localized outbreaks or contacts during the school year, and asks parents to look for communication from each school's principal about potential schedule changes.
