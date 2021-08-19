PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – The School District of Pickens County is strongly recommending that all students and staff wear a mask while in school this year.
The school district said while they understand the General Assembly created a measure that prevents school districts from requiring masks, they also cite that the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control recommends that all South Carolinians, vaccinated or not, should wear masks indoors and in public settings.
The district said they took DHEC’s recommendations and the number of current cases among students and staff when making their decision.
The district will also provide masks for students and staff when they return to the classroom Monday, Aug. 23.
As of now, Pickens County is in the top ten of counties in South Carolina with a 14-day percentage increase in COVID-19 cases.
The district will also update their protocols every three weeks throughout the 2021-2022 school year.
