GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Governor McMaster signed an Executive Order on Tuesday calling on DHEC to collaborate with the South Carolina Department of Education to create an opt-out form for mask mandates in schools.
On Wednesday, multiple Upstate school districts release statements on their updated policies and guidelines on masks in schools as a result of the new executive order.
The South Carolina Department of Education released a statement on the governor's new executive order, saying that there are no legal grounds for McMaster to set aside policies and regulations of another constitutional officer in South Carolina.
The statement went on to criticize the governor's new Executive Order.
"The Governor thoroughly understands the rule of law and surely recognizes this but has been successful in his mission of circumventing public health guidance by inciting hysteria and sowing division in the waning days of the school year...Rather than wage a debate over constitutionality that would pit elected officials, students, and families against one another, Superintendent Spearman has, effective immediately, rescinded the state face covering policy with the exception of the school bus requirement that is now required by the federal government."
The department says that Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman is still asking schools to follow DHEC's public health guidance.
Greenville County Schools says that it plans to give parents the option to opt out of its district-wide mask mandate.
GCS says that a link to the form has been posted on its website and will take effect on Thursday if the forms is signed completed and returned to the school or submitted electronically.
The district says that students whose families that do not want their student to attend schools will not be able to move into GCS's virtual program, stating that there is not enough time to transition grades and instructors at this point.
Because of this, the district says that students have the option to work from home for the remainder of the year if they submit a request to their school principal by May 17 either through email or a hard copy.
Greenville County Schools says if a student seated in a plexiglass divided pod that is not wearing a masks tests positive for COVID-19, all other students in the pod will have to quarantine for ten days. If a student that is wearing a mask in the pod tests positive, then only unmasked students in the same pod will be required to quarantine, according to GCS.
GCS says that students who are 18 years old are allowed to opt out of wearing masks without parental permission.
Masks will still be required to be worn on busses, GCS says.
According to the release, the district says that it is still assessing the impact of the governor's executive order on GCS employees.
Spartanburg County District 3 released a statement saying that the governor's new order "came as a surprise to us all."
In the release, the district says that it will provide mask opt-out waivers for families to sign that will be available through the PowerSchool Parent Portal link. For those unable to access the Parent Portal link, Spartanburg 3 says that hard copies will be available at schools.
The district says that the opt-out of masks will go into effect the day after parents sign the form. Masks will still be required on school buses, Spartanburg 3 says.
Spartanburg District Four masks will be optional for students, faculty and staff in school without having to fill out a form.
Spartanburg District One says that it will be sending home DHEC's official mask opt-out consent form home with students on Wednesday. Spartanburg One also says that they released a liability option for parents and district employees on Wednesday morning in response to the governor's Executive Order.
The School District of Oconee County says that beginning on Thursday, masks will be optional for all SDOC school buildings. SDOC says that all other social distancing and cleaning protocols will still be in place in school buildings. SDOC also clarified that students will still be required to wear masks in schools.
In a release, the district says that Governor McMaster's decision was made without communicating with schools before it was put into effect.
"The governor implemented the executive order without prior communication or consultation with school districts or without having the waiver form available."
The School District of Pickens County says that it is no longer requiring masks for students, employees and guests when on campus at any district school. SDPC says that the opt-out form from DHEC will not be required.
