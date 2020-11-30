WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The School District of Oconee County (SDOC) says sixth graders at Walhalla Middle School will transition to distance learning beginning Tuesday, Dec. 1.
According to school officials, the decision to move Walhalla Middle School sixth grade face-to-face students to distance learning for a period of 14 days was made due to a cluster of COVID-19 cases.
SDOC says sixth grade students will not go to the school building during throughout the 14 day period. Students will be able to return to the school building on Dec. 15 unless under quarantine for another reason.
SDOC said the following changes will be occur throughout the 14 day period:
Students will receive instruction through Google Meets following their normal daily schedule beginning Tuesday, December 1st. These Google Meets will be recorded for those students without internet access.
Outside of Google Meets, teachers will communicate daily tasks, assessments, live meetings, student performance, and other instructional materials with families on a weekly basis through one of the school-level approved methods.
Teachers will be available via email and should respond within 24 hours during the normal work week. They will continue to use Google Classroom for assignments and communication.
In order to support all students’ needs, 50% of instructional tasks will be downloadable for offline use. This would allow those students without the internet the ability to download a week’s worth of tasks at one time.
Attendance will be taken for all remote classes in PowerSchool, and participation is mandatory. Students must be in compliance with district and state attendance requirements.
More news: 'They went to Cook Out to get a milkshake' - Father of young woman killed in Thanksgiving Day crash asks judge to deny suspect's bond
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.