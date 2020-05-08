(FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina High School League wants to ensure graduating student-athletes are honored this year amidst the pandemic, and have announced two initiatives to show their support for them.
SCHSL says starting Monday, May 11, they will post Senior Spotlights on their Twitter and Facebook pages each day, showcasing a different senior student-athlete from an SCHSL member school, with nominations accepted via email at seniors@schsl.org. Fans and parents are encouraged to send in a photo and information supporting their favorite seniors in this spotlight. This effort is supported by the corporate partnership with the Carolina Panthers, whose annual contribution to the SCHSL's Student Leadership Summit was interrupted by COVID-19.
“We want to provide recognition to as many student-athletes as we can during this challenging time,” said Jerome Singleton, commissioner of the SCHSL. “The loss of the spring competitive season took a bigger toll on our young men and women for whom it was a final opportunity to play the games they love for the schools they love, the senior class.”
The other initiative is a t-shirt sale, which will help benefit the Salvation Army of the Carolinas. Team IP, which handles the design, production, and sale of merchandise at the SCHSL championships, created the "Seniors Remembered" shirt to celebrate the graduating student-athletes. It'll be on sale on Monday, May 11, and 25% of the $20 purchase price will go to the Salvation Army.
“The Class of 2020 has overcome major obstacles during their journey to close out their K-12 academic and athletic career. They are truly worthy of all efforts being put forth to celebrate their accomplishments,” said Singleton. “We are extremely proud to rally around the efforts of an organization such as the Salvation Army who has a track record of supporting South Carolinians through all crises to include homelessness and hunger. Another positive aspect that makes this a winner for all involved.”
Click here for more information on the Senior Spotlight and shirt sales.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.