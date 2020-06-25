(FOX Carolina) - Commissioner Jerome Singleton from the South Carolina High School League says a plan is in the works to let players practice with a ball. Up until now, equipment has not been permitted due to the possibility of surface transmission of the coronavirus.
"We are trying to explore an opportunity of where they would be balls that can be shared within a group not among different groups but just with in a group . So instead of calling it a phase two we would probably try to create something that we would call phase one point five, " Singleton said.
The committee voted today to make the return to play guidelines a requirement, instead of just a recommendation. Effective immediately, the league says schools that do not follow the guidelines as written, or do more than what the guidelines allow, will be in violation of league rules for holding an illegal practice and be subject to penalty.
Darryl Nance, the Director of Athletics for Greenville County Schools and a member of the "Return To Play Task Force" says GCS has been following all protocols since the beginning.
"I have been thoroughly impressed, absolutely amazed that our coaches and kids have done the right things in Greenville county since we started," Nance told us.
The committee announced today they still have to make decisions concerning the fall season, but did state that if cases continue to rise, there is the potential to not have a fall season at all.
