(AP) -- The Southeastern Conference will play only league games in 2020 to deal with potential COVID-19 disruptions, a decision that pushes major college football closer to a siloed regular season in which none of the power conferences cross paths.
The SEC's university presidents agreed upon a 10-game schedule that eliminated all nonconference opponents and is scheduled to begin Sept. 26. The SEC championship game, originally scheduled for Dec. 5, will be pushed back to Dec. 19.
The Big Ten and Pac-12 will also play only conference games. The ACC announced plans for an 11-game schedule with one non-conference game.
