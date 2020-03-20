GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Self Regional Healthcare is asking for help from local businesses as they face a critical shortage of protective masks, a dilemma hospitals around the world are facing.
Self Regional says they need n95, surgical, full-face, half-face, and respirator masks. They're looking at every possible source as the vendors they normally buy from are overwhelmed.
Any business or industry leader who can donate masks are asked to call 864-725-5247 to make arrangements. No donation is too small.
