(FOX Carolina) - South Carolina senator Lindsey Graham tweeted out Sunday that he has been cleared after testing negative for the novel coronavirus.
"I was just informed by Dr. Moynihan, the head of the House Physicians Office, that my coronavirus test was NEGATIVE," his first tweet reads. "I’m very grateful and like everyone else will follow the best practices to stay negative."
Graham previously self-quarantined after close contact with someone who later did test positive for COVID-19.
