Meals on Wheels provides meals for Senior Action to distribute

SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The City of Simpsonville began working with Senior Action last week to provide free meals to senior citizens ages 60 years and older.

They will distribute them on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 12-12:30 p.m. at the Simpsonville Activity & Senior Center.

Call 864-967-9533 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday to sign up.

