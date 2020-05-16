PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Senior class president and Vice President Karlee McKee and Sydney Pittman Say their vision of a perfect graduation didn’t exactly plan out this year.
“It’s the last thing I expected honestly,” said Pitman. “We’d been planning stuff for so long and 2020 was supposed to be the perfect year.”
“Oh I was wrecked,” said McKee. “We worked so hard.”
Student body president Carlee Seaborn adds— she had a hard time processing it all.
“It was just so much to process,“ Seaborn said. “And we were thinking ‘why us?’”
But tonight, after not seeing some of their friends and teachers for months, they were honored in an unprecedented way along with the whole class of 2020.
“It means a lot to all of us that we get to have this one last goodbye,“ said McKee.
At 8:20 PM, students and their families, along with a first responder escort, drove by a crowd of cheering teachers, maintaining a safe distance but still feeling the love.
“I appreciate the tenacity that the class of 2020 has shown going through this,“ said Pickens High principal Corey Willimon. “Our faculty and staff love our kids; they’ve worked so hard teaching them online.“
“Seeing the whole community come together to give us something like this; just to be remembered and to get to see all of these teachers who have had such a huge impact on our lives, it’s such a big deal,“ said Seaborn. “It’s something I think no one should take for granted.“
The abrupt end To their high school careers is some thing these students say they are still wrapping their heads around. But they have a message for their peers.
“I just have to trust that somehow, someway, this is all part of a bigger plan,” said Seaborn. “And just know that this happened for a reason.”
“One flame one family,” said McKee. “Once you’re a Blue Flame, you’re always a Blue Flame.“
