UPSTATE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Several school districts in the Upstate have announced moving to virtual learning this week due to a large number of Covid-19 cases among students and staff.
Spartanburg School District One and Three
District One and Three said students will participate in eLearning days on Thursday, Jan. 13 through Tuesday, Jan. 18.
Spartanburg School District's Two, Four, Five, Six and Seven are currently running as normal.
Greenwood School District 50
Greenwood School District 50 announced today that Friday, January 14th, will be a virtual learning day (Virtual Learning Day - Blue) for the district.
Superintendent Steve Glenn said this will be a prolonged weekend with the MLK holiday on Monday, Jan. 17.
Laurens County School District 55
LCSD 55 said the following schools are switching to virtual learning starting Thursday, Jan. 13:
- Ford Elementary School
- Gray Court-Owings School
- Hickory Tavern School
- Laurens Elementary School
- Laurens Middle School
- Laurens District 55 High School
All LCSD 55 schools will return to in-person learning on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
Cherokee County School District
The Cherokee County School District announce students will transition to virtual learning on Thursday, Jan. 13 and Friday, Jan. 14. Students will return on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
District officials said the only exception is B.D. Lee Elementary School which will return to in-person learning on Wednesday, Jan. 14.
The district mentioned these changes do not impact the students dually enrolled in classes with Limestone University and Spartanburg Community College.
School District of Oconee County
The School District of Oconee County announced that high schools are temporarily moving to virtual learning Wednesday, Jan. 12 through Friday, Jan. 14.
High school students will return on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
