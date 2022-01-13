Lindsey Gibbs has the details.

UPSTATE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Several school districts in the Upstate have announced moving to virtual learning this week due to a large number of Covid-19 cases among students and staff.

Spartanburg School District One and Three

District One and Three said students will participate in eLearning days on Thursday, Jan. 13 through Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Spartanburg School District's Two, Four, Five, Six and Seven are currently running as normal.

Greenwood School District 50

Greenwood School District 50 announced today that Friday, January 14th, will be a virtual learning day (Virtual Learning Day - Bluefor the district. 

Superintendent Steve Glenn said this will be a prolonged weekend with the MLK holiday on Monday, Jan. 17.

Laurens County School District 55

LCSD 55 said the following schools are switching to virtual learning starting Thursday, Jan. 13:

  • Ford Elementary School 
  • Gray Court-Owings School 
  • Hickory Tavern School 
  • Laurens Elementary School
  • Laurens Middle School 
  • Laurens District 55 High School 

All LCSD 55 schools will return to in-person learning on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Cherokee County School District

The Cherokee County School District announce students will transition to virtual learning on Thursday, Jan. 13 and Friday, Jan. 14. Students will return on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

District officials said the only exception is B.D. Lee Elementary School which will return to in-person learning on Wednesday, Jan. 14.

The district mentioned these changes do not impact the students dually enrolled in classes with Limestone University and Spartanburg Community College.

School District of Oconee County

The School District of Oconee County announced that high schools are temporarily moving to virtual learning Wednesday, Jan. 12 through Friday, Jan. 14.

High school students will return on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

