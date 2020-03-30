OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) After speaking with Duke Energy and Oconee County Government agencies, Sheriff Mike Crenshaw announced that Fall Creek Landing #2 will be closed until further notice.
The landing, which includes the popular area known as "The Rock," will be temporarily closed starting March 31 at 6 a.m.
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office says the decision was made after finding that large groups were gathered at the location over the weekend despite local, state and federal enforcement of social distancing.
"Due to our strong encouragement to practice social distancing and other guidelines issued by the CDC to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we believe that it is in the best interest from a public safety standpoint to close Fall Creek Landing #2 until further notice under the current State of Emergency that is in effect," Sheriff Crenshaw said in a statement.
Boat access ramps on Lake Keowee and Lake Hartwell will be open to boat launch traffic only - no other access to the parks will be permitted.
Oconee County officials have also announced that beginning Wednesday, April 1, South Cove and High Falls County Parks will limit boat launching hours from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. No other entry to the parks is allowed.
Fishermen interested in fishing past 8 p.m. are asked to use the South Cove boat ramp, which has an automatic gate that will allow boaters to exit after hours.
“It is our hope that once the State of Emergency has been lifted and restrictions on social distancing have been eased, we will be able to reopen Fall Creek Landing #2 to our citizens and visitors," said Sheriff Crenshaw. "We are grateful to our citizens and visitors for their understanding and we ask our citizens to continue to follow proper protocols and guidelines issued by the CDC to help to contain the spread of COVID-19."
MORE NEWS:
Artisphere challenges people to recreate favorite pieces of art in new social distancing challenge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.