GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A deadly shooting unfolded overnight at a Greenville nightclub, and the county sheriff says the fallout is putting the club under the microscope.
We first reported that eight people were injured and two people were killed during a shooting at Lavish Lounge in Greenville. During a press update, sheriff Hobart Lewis indicated the club committed violations related to COVID-19 restrictions as ordered by governor Henry McMaster. Lewis says the Greenville County Sheriff's Office is now working with SLED and South Carolina Labor, Licensing, and Registration to get the club's alcohol and business licenses revoked. During a press update Sunday afternoon, Lewis said the lounge would be shut down effective Monday morning.
There were around 200 people inside the building at the time of the incident, the sheriff said - which is a violation of coronavirus social distancing enforcement, and was over the club's capacity.
"Safety is paramount," Lewis said. "You're responsible for who you let in your club. You're responsible for the safety of who comes in that club."
He also noted the club had previous calls out for service, including other shootings and fights.
South Carolina Governor McMaster has continued to enforce restrictions on spectator sports, movie theaters, performance venues, concerts, nightclubs, and more. Even high school and college football games will remain in place until the state's COVID-19 numbers begin to decline.
Sheriff Lewis says that in addition to being in operation, the nightclub was also hosting a concert.
