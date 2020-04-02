Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) — Shopping for necessities may require a little extra patience now as two major retailers limit the number of customers allowed in stores.
Costco is only letting two people per membership card in at once starting on april 3.
Home Depot is limiting their number of shoppers, too. The number will vary at each location and will depend on the size of the store and what restrictions local governments already have in place.
Normally, the team at FOX Carolina would take to the streets to find out what shoppers think about these changes. However, that would make it hard to stay at least 6 feet apart like the CDC recommends. So instead we got on Facebook.
Most people agreed that customer limits will help, but stores should take other precautions too.
Jeff Tollison wrote it, “doesn’t make sense to limit how many people are in the store to enforce the 6 feet rule, when people are forming a line outside the store and are standing one inch apart.”
That’s what we saw happening at Costco Thursday morning as shoppers arrived early for the new senior hours for customers 60 years and older.
Many had on masks and gloves.
Heather Thamm wrote she thinks stores should avoid the lines completely.
“I would like to see all stores go to curbside service,” Thamm said.
That would help shoppers avoid the problem Melody Johnson forsees for Costco shoppers.
“It’s a great idea,” she wrote. “But if a single parent has a child or children what will they do?”
Home Depot is also cancelling its major spring promotions. A spokesperson for the store says this will be a major loss for them, but they want to make sure shoppers are only buying essential items right now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.