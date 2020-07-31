(FOX Carolina) - The Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas will not be played this year out of concern for the spread of COVID-19.
In a news release Friday, the bowl's Board of Governors says a special executive meeting held Thursday led to the cancellation of the all-star game featuring high school football players from North and South Carolina. The 84th annual game was slated to be played at Gibbs Stadium, on Wofford College's campus in Spartanburg, on December 19, 2020.
“Since the beginning of Covid-19 pandemic the Shrine Bowl Athletic Department and Medical Staff have been doing their due diligence in trying to prepare for the 84th Shrine Bowl Game. The staff has been trying to glean every piece of information from the North and South Carolina governing bodies possible. Everything from player selection, housing, transportation and food services for our players, coaches and athletic staff and medical personnel," said game chairman Ronnie Blount. "We are learning that with the current circumstances and the monumental efforts that it will take to meet the challenges of COVID-19 in which we are now faced, are those that cannot hardly be achieved by us at this time. In short, if we are not able to produce a great quality game as we have done the past 83 years and provide the best game possible for our sponsors, players, coaches and patrons, then we should not play the game this year.”
Blount says even without the game in 2020, Shrine Bowl coaches will still select a team of 44 players from each state in October, allowing graduating seniors the opportunity to have been selected to play in the bowl and add the honor as a Shrine Bowl Selectee to their list of achievements.
The board of governors is planning for the bowl to return on December 18, 2020, to again be played in Spartanburg.
SBOC board of governors chairman Tony Edwards added “ We would like to thank the City and County of Spartanburg, the Marriott Hotel, Wofford College and our many sponsors and patrons for working with us thru this most difficult time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.