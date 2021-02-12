GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say that people who get the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine experience more frequent and severe side effects as opposed to when they receive the first dose.
Some common side effects range from headaches, a fever, to body soreness and fatigue.
More than 100,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in South Carolina, according to DHEC.
For many, a small price to pay when getting vaccinated comes in the form of side effects after receiving the shot.
"That includes sometimes headache, sometimes fever. Or even body malaise or kind of fatigue. So make sure you don't do any strenuous activities, stay rested, hydrate and take your Tylenol," said Allergist Dr. Emmanuel Sarmiento.
Dr. Sarmiento says the way the COVID-19 vaccine works is the first dose is given to have the body build up the immune response, while the second dose is given to boost that response.
"Basically those symptoms are related to your immune response to the vaccine. Now some people say that the second dose you may have more symptoms, it's true. Because that's when you really are producing a lot of antibodies," he explained.
Sarmiento says the first 30 minutes after the shot is when most severe allergic reactions could take place, but adds that the other side effects could last for 24-48 hours.
The CDC also says that younger people are more impacted by the side effects after the second dose than older people are.
Dr. Sarmiento says the side effects are usually temporary and manageable, as he recommends people who are able to get the COVID-19 vaccine do so.
