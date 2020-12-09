SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The COVID-19 pandemic may have altered how some traditions are handled this year, but it didn't put a damper on festivities in Simpsonville as the town went ahead with its Christmas parade.
This year, organizers with the Simpsonville Area Chamber of Commerce and the city switched up the roles for parade attendees and participants: groups participating in the parade remained stationary along a route in Heritage Park, while families could drive through the route to enjoy the displays. The chamber estimates about 700 cars carrying nearly 3,000 people drove through the park to enjoy the holiday cheer safely.
“We couldn’t be happier with this year’s Christmas parade. In response to the challenges caused by COVID-19, the event planners and parade participants all helped to ensure that each guest had a safe and special experience,” commented Allison McGarity, President/CEO at the Simpsonville Area Chamber of Commerce. “We didn’t know how it would be received and attended, so we were all very pleasantly surprised and grateful to see the outcome.”
Parade viewers were able to cast ballots for their favorite displays to win People's Choice Award for 2020. Let's Saddle Up's Tiny Trotters display took first place, while RE/MAX Results - Nikki Sword and Jordan Johnson took second, and Crossroads 4 Coffee took third.
