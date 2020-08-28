SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) – Despite a statewide executive order requiring employees to wear masks inside restaurants amidst the pandemic, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says the owner of a Spartanburg restaurant has been cited for not complying.
SLED confirmed to FOX Carolina on Friday that the owner of Ike’s Korner Grill was issued a citation following a warning by Spartanburg County deputies.
The fine from SLED totals $100.
We reached out to the owner for comment, but he declined an interview. However, he did confirm he was issued a citation from SLED, and confirmed he had a sign up for about two months saying his restaurant was supposedly exempt from the employee mask requirement. However, on Thursday night the sign had been removed.
Under South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster’s executive order, all restaurants across the state must have employees wear masks. Guests are also encouraged to wear masks before and after dining.
Stay tuned for updates.
