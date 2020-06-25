COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More cities in South Carolina are considering and possibly passing ordinances requiring citizens to wear face coverings in certain public settings to help combat the spread of COVID-19. One question that has come up is how such ordinances would affect those who hold Concealed Weapon Permits.
This is a question FOX Carolina has received from some of our viewers who do have a CWP. On Thursday, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division shared guidance with local law enforcement agencies. This guidance, which was shared by Clemson City Police Department on their Facebook page, says such city ordinances do not violate Section 16-7-110 or any other state law. Further, SLED's guidance says there are no laws on the books that prevent CWP holders from complying with such local ordinances.
You can read the guidance below:
