(FOX Carolina) Amid the coronavirus outbreak, The United States Social Security Administration announced Monday that they'll be closing all of their local offices to the public.
Beginning March 17, all in-person services will be closed to the public. However, the agency says they'll be able to provide critical services - making certain exceptions for specific dire need situations.
Those situations include:
- Dire need benefit payments, which include if you did not receive your benefit payment, presumptive payments, or if you need your benefit payments reinstated
- Severe disability, blindness, and terminal illness cases
- Dire need SSI and 1619B eligibility decisions required for urgent Medicaid approval
Critical payments will be sent by mail, or the agency will schedule appointments for customers to visit their local office for pickup. You can contact your local office by finding their information here.
As far as appointments go, the agency says telephone appointments are strictly for dire need claim situations. They'll be trying to contact anyone who has already scheduled an appointment by phone - this call may come from a PRIVATE number, and not a US Government phone.
It's important to note that Social Security employees will never threaten or ask for any form of payment.
Those who need a new or replacement Social Security card may have to wait for offices to re-open their in-person services. Benefit verifications will also most likely have to wait.
Online Social Security services can be found here.
Any further information or questions regarding Social Security services can be found on their website.
MORE NEWS:
White House advises public to avoid groups of more than 10, asks people to stay away from bars and restaurants
Restaurants offering free meals to kids as schools shut down
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.