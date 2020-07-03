GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - While many people have put the brakes on traveling this July 4th, some are going ahead with their plans.
“It’s amazing how our beaches are just packed,” Deb Metcalf, who owns Travel Agents International in Greenville, said.
With many travel bans in effect, Metcalf said international travel is down significantly, but people are still traveling within the U.S.
“Most of the people that do travel are willing to take that chance,” Metcalf said, “They’re willing to get on an airplane, willing to wear a mask and they’re willing to go to a destination.”
According to VRBO, three South Carolina beaches are among the top ten travel destinations this July 4th. The vacation rental company said properties in Hilton head, Myrtle Beach and Charleston are in high demand.
“You can’t find a hotel room down there right now. It’s full,” Metcalf said.
A recent spike in cases through the state may have some contemplating if they should travel, but a change of plans could cost you.
“I usually try to book it through a company that if you do have to cancel at the last minute you can get a refund, but most insurances do not cover a pandemic so a lot of packages are not covered,” Metcalf said.
For those planning on traveling to the coast, new regulations are now in effect for many vacation spots.
As of this week, masks are required in most indoor and some outdoor public areas along the coast. North Myrtle Beach, Myrtle Beach, Charleston, Mt. Pleasant, Isle of Palms and Edisto Beach are among the areas with mandatory face mask requirements.
People should check with local officials for specific details, as each city has different requirements.
