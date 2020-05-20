DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Governor Henry McMaster is lifting restrictions on several entertainment venues and attractions. Places like arcades, go-kart centers and paintball fields will be reopening Friday, just in time for Memorial Day weekend.
The state has been moving at a slower pace lately with more people staying home, but LeMan's Karting is ready to hit the gas.
McMaster's announcement was an exciting one for many businesses just like theirs.
They want to do it in a social distancing kind of way, wiping the carts and helmets down and even spacing out the chairs in the training room.
"Memorial Day weekend is typically a time when people like to go to the lake and cookout but the weather looks like it's going to be rainy all weekend," said Nate Lagos. "So we're hoping people will come here, enjoy some time with their families and enjoy some races."
Their karts can go up to 50 mph, but still, there's no escaping the effects of the virus.
"It was really hard and a lot of the team didn't have hours to work, but on the flip side it gave us a chance to sanitize and clean up our operating procedures so we're excited to be back and bringing the community a fun outlet," Lagos said.
