GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- On a normal spring day the grounds at Swamp Rabbit Cafe and Grocery would be packed with people.
The owners say that’s exactly why they decided not to re-open their outdoor dining.
“That was really hard for us because our business is based on community and hanging out together," said co-owner Jacqueline Oliver.
As restaurants re-open their outdoor dining options, the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association is requiring at least 8 feet between tables, an eight person limit on groups and that social distancing be maintained at all times.
The group's guidelines also say that staff must wear PPE and tables must be sanitized after each customers eats.
Oliver said that with their set up, those rules would be hard to follow.
“We want to make sure that everybody is comfortable and keep their 6 feet," Oliver said. "It’s a big property. People are so friendly and they want to be together. They want to come together, but we still have this danger so we’re trying to keep it safe.”
In the meantime, they’ll keep doing to go orders at the cafe, online ordering and have social distance shopping at the grocery.
