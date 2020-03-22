The Pentecostals of Spartanburg held a drive-in church service today! While social distancing has inhibited many churches from hold services, the church hopes to not only allow people to get out of the house, but attend service - while being safe.
(FOX Carolina) Following local, state and federal government orders, several churches have had to cancel their services in order to social distance.
There are also orders throughout the country that prohibit gatherings of more than ten people. However, some Upstate churches got creative Sunday - hoping to not only hold a service, but give people a good reason to leave their homes.
The 25 Drive-In Movie Theater in Greenwood hosted a service at their location - transmitting the service via radio waves not only to those who came to attend in their cars, but to anyone wanting to tune in.
The 25 Drive-in Movie Theater in Greenwood held a church service for community members! Due to social distancing and instructions by government officials to limit the amount of people at a gathering, a lot of churches have had to cancel services. So, the drive-in hoped to help people be able to attend Sunday service while also being safe.
The 25 Drive-in Movie Theater in Greenwood held a church service for community members! Due to social distancing and instructions by government officials to limit the amount of people at a gathering, a lot of churches have had to cancel services. So, the drive-in hoped to help people be able to attend Sunday service while also being safe.
The 25 Drive-in Movie Theater in Greenwood held a church service for community members! Due to social distancing and instructions by government officials to limit the amount of people at a gathering, a lot of churches have had to cancel services. So, the drive-in hoped to help people be able to attend Sunday service while also being safe.
The 25 Drive-in Movie Theater in Greenwood held a church service for community members! Due to social distancing and instructions by government officials to limit the amount of people at a gathering, a lot of churches have had to cancel services. So, the drive-in hoped to help people be able to attend Sunday service while also being safe.
Upstate churches hold drive-in services to observe social distancing
A group of band members, and a pastor, stood on a stage and gave about an hour long service.
In Spartanburg, The Pentecostals of Spartanburg Church held a drive-in service of their own. While this was the first time they tried it, multiple people attended. Families observed social distancing by standing an appropriate distance away from others outside of their individual cars.
While the drive-in concept seems to be growing in popularity, several other churches throughout the Upstate and nation are turning to the internet to help them spread their faith during Sunday service.
