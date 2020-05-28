(FOX Carolina) - With summer fast approaching, many local governments are trying to come up with a plan. There are still restrictions in place because of COVID-19 which limits large group events.
Already, Greer and Spartanburg have cancelled their Fourth of July celebrations, but Greenville is still waiting until early June to make a decision.
"We are trying to look at the community as a whole, talk to professionals across the country and try to find what makes sense as far as helping to keep people engaged and supporting people like our musicians and local farmers and finding those opportunities," said Tara Eaker, the Event Administrator for the City of Greenville.
She said they've had successful virtual events this spring and will continue into the summer depending on the governor's executive order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.