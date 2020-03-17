(FOX Carolina) Several YMCA locations in the Upstate say they'll be temporarily halting operations out of an abundance of caution as the world navigates the coronavirus pandemic.
Sid Collins, President and CEO of YMCA Easley, Pickens and Powdersville, said that effective March 17 at 8 p.m., all three locations will temporarily close. Collins says the plan is to reopen Wednesday, April 1 at 8 a.m. However, this will be determined on conditions at that time.
While most operations will be closed, Collins says that full daycare programs will continue to operate at the Easley and Powdersville locations for elementary age children of families who work in the healthcare, emergency response and other critical industries.
"Offering this service is in an effort to support our amazing healthcare professionals and emergency personnel who are working on the frontlines of what is to come," Collins said.
Disinfecting procedures at these locations will increase, and activity will be isolated during program time - smaller group sizes, limiting the number of children per site, etc.
"As we navigate through this rapidly evolving situation, we will continue to make decisions in wisdom, prayer, counsel from other leaders, and a strong determination to serve you and our community," Collins said. "Above all, I urge you to allow this moment to move your heart to what is most important in life. I pray that this moment will remind us of the sovereignty of God and the truth of the Gospel."
YMCA of Greenville also announced that effective Tuesday, March 17, they'll be halting operations for the time being. The following facilities and services will be temporarily closed:
- Caine Halter Family YMCA
- Eastside Family YMCA
- George I. Theisen Family YMCA
- Prisma Health Family YMCA
- Verdae YMCA
- YMCA Business Services Center
- YMCA Camp Greenville
- YMCA Judson Community Center
- YMCA Program Center
- YMCA Teen Services
YMCA of Greenville says they still want to help residents maintain their wellness routines. Those who want to workout from home can download the Y's Flex Fit app that comes with all memberships on mobile devices.
