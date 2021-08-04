COLUMBIA, SC (AP) - The mayor of South Carolina's capital city is considering issuing a school mask mandate, which he says would protect vaccine-ineligible children amid the coronavirus's resurgence.
The effort would put Democratic Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin at odds with Republican Gov. Henry McMaster as well as the GOP-controlled Legislature, which recently barred such policies for all public schools.
Benjamin said during a City Council meeting Tuesday that he was considering issuing a declaration that would allow him to impose mask requirements in schools within the city's limits.
A new legislative measure prohibits mask mandates in South Carolina's public schools. Benjamin says he feels he has the authority to impose one for students in his city.
