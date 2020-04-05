COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental announced the latest numbers of cases of coronavirus cases.
DHEC has reported four additional deaths since yesterday, and 132 new cases in the state.
This brings the total of people confirmed with COVID-19 in South Carolina to 2,049, and those who have died to 44.
DHEC’s COVID-19 web page is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.
