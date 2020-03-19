(FOX Carolina) - Two of South Carolina's major universities are switching to fully-online courses for the rest of the spring semester, and have additionally postponed graduation ceremonies amid the spread of the coronavirus.
On Thursday, both the University of South Carolina and Clemson University announced that they would suspend all face-to-face instruction until the end of their spring semesters. The online resources for both universities say that previous restrictions on student housing would still apply, and that all employees that teach must do so remotely.
In the case of South Carolina, all USC campuses across the state face similar restrictions and all NJCAA events in Lancaster, Salkehatchie, Sumter, and Union have been cancelled.
"These are extraordinary times, and the situation continues to evolve rapidly. I know these actions, while necessary, will inconvenience many and may prove to be a burden for some among the Clemson Family, but we are there for you," said Clemson president Jim Clements.
"We realize that these actions will be deeply disappointing to our students, particularly those of you who are about to graduate and were looking forward to a final semester on campus. This is difficult for you and for your loved ones. It is also difficult for us," said South Carolina president Bob Caslen.
