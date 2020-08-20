ANDERSON COUNTY (FOX Carolina) – The Department of Social Services is trying to locate hundreds of missing children who stopped attending school in the spring.
The agency is currently working with school districts and law enforcement to track down students across the state.
“Anytime we did not receive work back from a student we contacted them and tried to find out why aren’t we receiving any work from you, what’s going on,” Dr. Laura Beth Smith, coordinator for instructional services with Anderson District Three said, “Iva police and our school resource officers, if we had a student that didn't attend a virtual session or turn in any work we would send them out. They were very helpful in locating these students and also took a hand in helping other ways.”
In July, DSS began welfare checks after the Department of Education named more than 3,200 students who stopped attending school when the pandemic began.
“Each principal entered in how many students they had not accounted for and they sent that number to the state department and then to DSS,” Dr. Smith said.
According to DSS, 780 students across the state are still unaccounted for. Of those students, 180 are from the Upstate:
- Anderson – 113
- Cherokee – 5
- Greenville – 14
- Greenwood – 4
- Laurens – 2
- Newberry – 3
- Oconee – 3
- Pickens – 1
- Spartanburg – 29
- Union – 6
DSS said most students stopped taking part in e-learning due to a lack of resources. The agency said vulnerable students cannot go unnoticed and more needs to be done to help those students out.
Counties will continue making attempts to contact the remaining students. DSS plans to release another report in September.
