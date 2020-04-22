COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - When it comes to the state slowly starting tot reopen, there are two different sides battling for what they think is best. Two opposing Facebook groups are fighting for their cause.

One group, Drive to Thrive has thousands of followers interested in a public protest on Friday.

They're are trying to send a message to Governor Henry McMaster arguing that the state should reopen and support businesses hiring, saying too many people have lost their jobs.

However, there's another group devoted to stopping the spread and impact of the coronavirus in South Carolina.

Slowly, the governor is reopening the state already announcing boat ramps, public beaches and retail stores opening and the decision is creating a divide between South Carolinians.

"Late last week, just some people on Facebook were initially talking about what's going on in our state and our country so we decided we wanted to do something instead of just talk about it," said Tom Trammell.

Trammell said he's a victim of this pandemic, someone who lost his job which is why he came up with a plan for a peaceful, caravan protest.

"We don't want it to get out of hand or scare anyone or do anything political but to make a statement to say that we have 260,000 people that have lost their jobs," Trammell said. "So while we're losing some to COVID-19 we also have 300,000 that have lost their jobs."

Their mission is to reopen South Carolina and not just for now, they want to send a big enough message so if a second surge comes, their jobs protected.

"We want the governor to say specifically what criteria he will use if another outbreak comes forth," said Trammell.

While they're busy planning a protest, other groups are against the state reopening, arguing it's important to stay closed, to protect citizens from the ongoing spread.

"The spread of the virus will increase before we're ready for it," said Laura Rolke. "The spread of the virus isn't supposed to peak until the beginning of may. So it has the potential to have a second or third peak before we're even ready for it."

The group 'South Carolinians Reducing the Spread and Impact of COVID-19' is happy about the governor's decision to keep schools closed, but they aren't happy about the fact that so many people will be in close quarters with businesses reopening.

"That's a situation where people could be in close proximity so something that is violating social distancing and could increase the spread of the disease," said Rolke.

The protest from the group fighting to reopen will be on Friday from noon to one. They are each encouraged to honk their horn for one minute at 12:30 p.m. to send a message.

Even the group doesn't know how many will show up, and said they have supporters and detractors from all over the state.