COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - More than 10,000 South Carolinians have now died from COVID-19, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer said although it looked like the pandemic was improving in July, the arrival of the Delta variant has created a surge in new cases and deaths that "we have to take seriously".
"While statistics are useful to measure data, there is no statistic for grief or comfort in a milestone for those who have lost family members and loved ones. To all those families across South Carolina, I want to say my deepest sympathy is with you. I know I also speak on behalf of the thousands of dedicated DHEC employees across our great state who are working non-stop to help prevent more lives from being lost," said Dr. Simmer.
Dr. Simmer mentioned that he believes vaccines are all safe.
The doctor said, "They [vaccines] work and are our best chance at preventing more infections, hospitalizations, and deaths. Please, get fully vaccinated if you aren’t, and continue to follow CDC and DHEC guidelines about universal mask use indoors in public places."
