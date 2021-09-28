COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina hit a new vaccination milestone on Tuesday, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
For the first time, DHEC has reported 60 percent of those eligible are partially vaccinated for Covid. 51 percent are currently fully vaccinated.
South Carolina still trails behind national numbers. The agency said the latest data shows 77 percent of adults are partially vaccinated.
