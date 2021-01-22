SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The men's basketball slate for the Southern Conference is getting shuffled around due to COVID-19 quarantine requirements.
In a news release Friday, the conference announced Samford reported positive cases in their program, triggering the postponement of four upcoming games:
- The Citadel at Samford on Jan. 23
- Samford at Mercer on Jan. 27
- Samford at Western Carolina on Jan. 30
- Samford at East Tennessee State on Feb. 1
Mercer will instead host Virginia Military Institute at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23. That same day, Western Carolina will visit Wofford to tip off at 4 p.m. The Citadel will hit the hoops again to host Wofford on Wednesday, 27 at 7 p.m.
Samford will be back in action on Feb. 3, hosting Furman at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.